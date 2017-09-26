The Honeybee Centre is hosting it's first-ever Honey Harvest BBQ this Saturday.

The event will highlight the end-of-season activities that are keeping beekeepers busy as September turns to October. It will feature educational presentations, and Honeybee Centre staff will be doing honey extraction on site — attendees will be able to purchase honey fresh from the hive.

But it will also be a celebration of the season, and there will be live music and a beer garden featuring beer and spirits made with honey from the Honeybee Centre, including Howe Sound Garibaldi Honey Ale and products from De Vine Vinyards and Kootenay Craft.

You'll also be able to check out carnival-style games, different activities that are both fun and educational, and vendors offering jams and jellies, baked goods, local produce and more.

The free, family friendly event will run from 2—7 p.m. on Sept. 30, rain or shine.

Schedule:

2:15–2:45 p.m. Live Music

3–3:30 p.m. Beekeeping Demo

3:30–4 p.m. Extraction Demo

4:30–5 p.m. Live Music, Candle Rolling Demo

5–5:30 p.m. Beekeeping Presentation

5:30–6 p.m. Live Music

5:30–6 p.m. Extraction Demo

6:15–7 p.m. Live Music

The Honeybee Centre is located at 7480 176 Street.

For more information, visit honeybeecentre.com.