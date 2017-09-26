  • Connect with Us

Fraser Valley cycling event supports African grandmothers

Participants in the Solidarity Cycle rode 100 km on Sept. 10 to raise money for African grandmothers who are supporting their grandchildren.

  •  posted Sep 26, 2017 at 11:31 AM— updated Sep 26, 2017 at 12:04 PM

Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack groups who provide support for African grandmothers recently volunteered for a cycling event that raised money for the cause.

Solidarity Cycle is a fundraising event in support of the Stephen Lewis Foundation's Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign. This first-time event took place Sunday, Sept. 10 (Grandparents Day), raising $43,000 for the foundation.

The route travelled 100 km through the Fraser Valley – from White Rock to Yarrow – and was supported by grandmother groups along the way, which provided meals and snacks for the participants.

The Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign raises funds to support African grandmothers who are supporting grandchildren orphaned by the AIDS pandemic. Many of these women have few resources to assist them.

A total of 30 million people in Africa have died from the disease, and 13 million children have been orphaned.

The campaign has raised $24 million in 11 years. Visit grandmotherscampaign.org for more information.

