Ahead of the times: In 1965 Harrison Mills beavers were building dams inside flood boxes, were explosives couldn’t be used to destroy their homes. Photo Courtesy of Pixabay

September 30, 1965

Municipalities support campaign for completion of Haig Road

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has adopted a Harrison Hot Springs resolution urging immediate completion of the north Shore Highway to Haig.

The resolution received a favorable report by the resolutions committee and was opposed on the floor of the convention only by Mayor Rathie of Vancouver, who thought the government should first do something about his city's freeway problems. He was shouted down.

Commissioners Ed north, and Harold Appleton placed the resolution before the convention.

A second Harrison resolution, protesting the removal of the B.C Hydro maintenance crew from the area and urging that the utility pay more attention to service than to savings, was not approved. A third resolution, dealing with the problem of pumping drainage from upstream areas outside the village, was withdrawn.

Harrison Hot Springs received the Workmen's Compensation board trophy for the B.C. Village with the best safety record in 1964. Thanks possibly to the size of its staff. Harrison is a frequent winner of this trophy.

Trophy for the district municipality with the highest percentage of voters turning out for the annual election was won by Kent for the second straight year. A hotly contested off year reeveshhip contest plus a sewer by-law vote no doubt helped bring out the vote.

Beavers build dam in flood box

The beavers at Harrison Mills have outsmarted the mere man who keeps breaking their dams.

It was reported at Kent council Monday night that dams had been cleared out near the new flood box three times in two weeks, but now the beavers have built a dam inside the flood box where explosives can't be used and a man who tried to pull the dam apart would be in danger of being swept into the flood box if he succeeded.

–From the Agassiz-Harrison Rosedale Advance, compiled by Heather Doerksen