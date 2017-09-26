NOW UNTIL SEPT. 30

Live Theatre: Jeeves Takes A Bow, Chemainus Theatre Festival, tickets are available for matinee and evening shows by calling the box office at 1-800-565-7738, or at chemainustheatre.ca.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Live Music: Folk duo Winnie Brave makes a stop at the brewery on its Cheap Gin Tour, call for details 250-324-7468, Riot Brewing, 101A-3055 Oak St., Chemainus.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Muffin morning: 9:30-11 a.m., Chemainus 55+ Activity Centre (formerly Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre), 9824 Willow St., Chemainus.

Meat Draw: Chemainus Legion 191, 4-7 p.m., 9775 Chemainus Rd.

Music Trivia: With hosts Jeff Harrison and Stephen Parson, 8:30 p.m. music bingo, trivia at 9, Horseshoe Bay Inn Pub, 9576 Chemainus Rd.

Live Music: El Grupo Cubano - Brisas del Palmar, $15 cover, 8:30 p.m., Osborne Bay Pub at the Crofton Hotel, 1534 Joan Ave., Crofton.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Meat Draw: Chemainus Legion 191, 3-6 p.m., 9775 Chemainus Rd.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Pat's House of Jazz: The Commodores Big Band, admission $15 at the door, Osborne Bay Pub at the Crofton Hotel, 1534 Joan Ave., Crofton. For information, call 250-324-2245.

MONDAY, OCT. 2

Bingo Mondays: Doors open at 4:45 p.m., bingo starts at 6:40 p.m., Chemainus 55+ Activity Centre, 9824 Willow St., Chemainus.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

Tour de Rock Cops For Cancer: Breakfast with the team, tickets $20, available at the Chemainus Legion or 49th Parallel Grocery, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Chemainus Legion Hall.

Meat draw: Chemainus Legion 191, 3-6 p.m., 9775 Chemainus Rd.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

Wednesday Market: Featuring a variety of vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Chemainus parking lot.

Muffin morning: 9:30-11 a.m., Chemainus 55+ Activity Centre, 9824 Willow St., Chemainus.