Fun times

Const. Rochelle Carr pedalled into her hometown of Abbotsford late last night, wrapping up Day 5 of a nine-day fundraising bicycling tour by local law enforcement.

Carr, who is a general investigations officer with the Langley RCMP, is one of 23 cyclists participating in the

Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley – an effort to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society, and specifically kids with cancer.

After what she's called some emotionally and physically trying days, the team spent Monday in Chilliwack visiting nine schools and the RCMP detachment.

"We hit the 100-km mark as we rolled into the [Best Western Regency] Hotel parking lot," in Abbotsford Monday night, she said, anxious for a hot shower and a comfie bed.

The entire ride is about 750 kilometres in length and has taken the team from the kickoff celebrations in Langley last Thursday, to White Rock, Surrey, Delta, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, and Boston Bar, so far.

The team are spending today, Tuesday, in Abbotsford. Then, they're off to Mission Wednesday, Delta, Ladner, and Tswwassen on Thursday, before wrapping up the trek in Surrey on Friday.

"The team rode really well today and did not let the morning rain get in the way," Carr said of Monday's ride.

"Overall, a really great day," she said, explaining that a visit to one Chilliwack in particular was the highlight of her day.

She was moved by the efforts of "two brave girls" from Unsworth Elementary in fundraising for the Cops for Cancer effort.

Grade 6's Caylin and Grade 5's Mia collected pledges from people, with a promise of cutting their long hair.

"They had their hair chopped off in front of their entire school," noted Carr, who has pretty long hair herself.

"Together, [they] raised $1,700 and donated 10 inches of hair each."

• Stay tuned here for daily updates from Langley Mountie Rochelle Carr