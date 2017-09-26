After a long 12 weeks, Pet Safe Coalition has officially been able to say that the temporary animal shelter at Alex Fraser Park is closed for the season!

During the weeks Pet Safe has been deployed, we have had the honour of sheltering animals that have been displaced by the wildfires in our region, sometimes with over 300 animals in our shelter at one time.

Well over 1,000 animals came through our doors. Animals that required sheltering included snakes, chinchillas, chickens, horses, budgies, cockatiels, hamsters, pigs, goats, sheep, donkeys, llamas, alpacas, turkeys, rabbits, and of course dogs and cats. More animals were able to be helped because of the other services provided by Pet Safe, including the hauling of animals out of evacuation areas, providing food and supplies for evacuated animals, giving support to animal owners, and assisting owners in the development and execution of their evacuation plans. All of this and more has been provided by our fantastic group of volunteers who went above and beyond to make sure all the animals received top care.

Our fabulous community was, as always, quick to respond for our requests for help with supplies, errands and man power, which helped ensure things ran smoothly. We are so fortunate to have the support of so many local people and businesses. All of the contributions were greatly appreciated and helped lighten the load.

We would like to invite our community to celebrate the closing of this year's shelter at our Barn Dance Fundraiser that is happening Saturday Sept. 30, from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. at Alex Fraser Park.

After so many events being cancelled this year, what better way to end the summer than a Barn Dance? Put all your party into one event and cut loose to local band Akimbo! Barkerville Brewery will be there serving your favorite local brew, and in addition there will also be wine and coolers.

Tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase at Lil Red Pony, West Side Liquor Store, and Barkerville Brewing Co. Whether you were impacted by the fires this year or not, we all have something to celebrate. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the merriment!

For more information about Pet Safe or the Barn Dance, check out our website www.petsafecoalition.ca or find us on Facebook.

If you share your reason for celebrating on the Facebook event page, you will be entered to win two tickets the Barn Dance!

-Submitted by Willow Eyford, coordinator, Pet Safe Coalition Society of Canada