video

The sixth annual Freak'n Farmer race took place at Covert Farms on the weekend.

This year, there were three courses available, the five kilometre distance with 10 obstacles, one covering 12 km with 18 obstacles and a new distance this year, 20 km with 23 obstacles.

The popular event is the brainchild of Covert Farms and Penticton's HooDoo Adventures and has continued to grow by leaps and bounds.