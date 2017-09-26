The community is invited to participate in a special event to mark one of the most important Hindu festivals of the year.

Navaratri will be observed with a dinner and religious prayer Saturday (Sept. 30) at Cavallotti Lodge.

Navaratri, meaning nine nights, takes place every year in late September or early October at about harvest time, and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, according to an event press release.

"[For the] first time in Nanaimo, all Indo-Canadian community is getting together to celebrate Navraatri by offering special prayer 'Mata ka Jagran,'" noted the release. The prayer, which includes singing and offering thanks, will be performed by Sarbjit Shakoti and others coming over from Surrey.

A vegetarian dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and the prayer begins at 9 p.m. and continues until 5 a.m. the next morning.

The event is free and anyone is invited to attend. For information or to make a donation, call 250-751-5797, 250-751-5898, 250-619-8268 or 250-668-9456.