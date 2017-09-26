- Home
Saanich Peninsula 4-H celebrates with the Lt.-Gov.
Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon at the Peninsula Country Market on Saturday. (Hugo Wong/News staff)
4-H British Columbia and the Peninsula Country Market celebrated Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation by awarding Judith Guichon, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, a lifetime honorary 4-H membership on Sept. 23.
4-H, which stands for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health, is meant to develop leadership skills for young people in agriculture. North and Central Saanich boasts one of the larger 4-H districts in B.C. The event is meant to spread awareness of 4-H, particularly among new immigrants who are looking to get into the agricultural sector.
Guichon, formerly a rancher in the Nicola Valley, is a longtime supporter and used to be a 4-H leader herself.