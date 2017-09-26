Submitted

This fall the TNRD Library System is sharing its program information in a new way with a new TNRD Library Program and Activities Guide.

It includes schedules and information for all the programs happening at both of the Kamloops libraries from September through December. This includes all children's, tween, teen, and adult programs, as well as all technology classes, book clubs, and special events.

The Guide is available for download from the homepage of the library website at tnrdlib.ca and can also be picked up at either of the Kamloops libraries.

Some of the highlights of this programming session include the second annual Yule Ball, a Harry Potter holiday celebration for teens, the new Book Geeks, a book club featuring science fiction and fantasy novels, and Guerrilla Storytime, an impromptu style workshop for those who work with young children.

Registration for adult and teen programs is already under way and registration for children's programs started Sept. 13. Patrons can register for programs through the tnrdlib.ca, by phone, or at any TNRD library.