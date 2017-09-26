- Home
Storm the Stairs
A total of 18 participates tackled the City of Trail’s fabled covered staircases in the annual United Way Storm the Stairs event on Saturday. The event took participants from the Colombo Lodge Piazza throughout Trail, over the Columbia River Skywalk and up the staircases in West Trail. More importantly it raised 2,200 for the United Way.
Guy Bertrand photos
Trail District United Way raised $2,200 for local causes at Storm the Stairs on Saturday
