101 Squadron holds dedication ceremony in Coal Harbour
The 101 Squadron held its last major dedication ceremony on Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in Coal Harbour.
The dedication commemorated the service and dedication of the servicemen who served at the Station during the Second World War.
