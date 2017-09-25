District of Hope staff install a memorial bench by local carver Pete Ryan on Monday afternoon at District Hall. (X. Y. Zeng photo)

A redcedar bench has replaced a black metal equivalent in front of District Hall on Monday afternoon, made by local carver Pete Ryan.

Ryan said he received a commission from someone, who wants to remain anonymous, to carve a memorial bench.

"It's a welcome to Hope bench, representing a guy named 'T.K.' He passed away … and the family wanted a memorial bench," said Ryan. "He liked carvings and they thought it was appropriate to give him a memorial bench."

