As the leaves begin to fall and the days become shorter, road conditions also start to change.

That means that with the possibility of rain and even snow in the coming weeks, drivers are being warned to stay vigilant behind the wheel.

It's during this weather transition that lawyer Paul Hergott makes a point of focusing on road safety. The personal injury lawyer started a campaign called One Crash is Too Many for the victims of vehicle related injuries after a close friend was killed in a car crash in 2010.

The campaign coincides with annual National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, held across Canada.

Again this year Hergott is dialling up the campaign with a contest where people are being asked to create a video about road safety.

The videos should highlight the dangers of impaired driving, distracted driving or reckless driving — and should be creative.

Cash prizes will be handed out to the top three video producers, with $250 up for first place.

The deadline for the video submissions is Nov. 10 ahead of the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims on Nov. 19

Rules for video submissions:

Video must be 2 minutes or less

Submission formats: MOV, MP4 (MPEG4), AVI, WMV, FLV, 3GP, MPEGPS, WebM

Submission of your video provides consent for One Crash is Too Many to post on our website and on YouTube with credit to the creator

Click here for more details.

Check out last year's winner.

