  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Reader photo: Local captures fishing in Bowker Creek

<p>Seems those rejuvenation efforts are paying off as Oak Bay News reader Rick Marshall spotted this fellow fishing in Bowker Creek. He also spotted a Wilson’s Snipe there today (Sept. 22). (Rick Marshall photo)</p> -

Seems those rejuvenation efforts are paying off as Oak Bay News reader Rick Marshall spotted this fellow fishing in Bowker Creek. He also spotted a Wilson’s Snipe there today (Sept. 22). (Rick Marshall photo)

— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 25, 2017 at 4:31 PM— updated Sep 25, 2017 at 5:05 PM

Seems those rejuvenation efforts are paying off as Oak Bay News reader Rick Marshall spotted this fellow fishing in Bowker Creek. He also spotted a Wilson's Snipe there Friday (Sept. 22).

Rejuvenation of about 120 metres of the creek included channel excavation, channel enhancements, bio-engineering bank stabilization, landscaping, planting, irrigation and the construction of community amenities including an outdoor classroom. The creek restoration is one of 10 short-term actions in the Bowker Creek blueprint, which sets out a 100-year vision for restoring the health of this highly urbanized watershed.

tag

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...