Seems those rejuvenation efforts are paying off as Oak Bay News reader Rick Marshall spotted this fellow fishing in Bowker Creek. He also spotted a Wilson's Snipe there Friday (Sept. 22).

Rejuvenation of about 120 metres of the creek included channel excavation, channel enhancements, bio-engineering bank stabilization, landscaping, planting, irrigation and the construction of community amenities including an outdoor classroom. The creek restoration is one of 10 short-term actions in the Bowker Creek blueprint, which sets out a 100-year vision for restoring the health of this highly urbanized watershed.