Nicole Field

Observer Contributor

The installment of the brand new playground at Bouchie Lake Elementary is complete.

After winning the prize of $100,000 from BCAA Play Here contest, volunteers and professionals set to work last weekend to replace the playground, which is more than 30 years old.

"The build is done and I am so full of emotions," PAC vice president Tonya Faggiani shared.

"I am exhausted yet so happy that our kids have a new place to play."

And it's quite the place. The updated playground is a beautiful addition to the school, with a design fitting for the Cariboo region. It's one that is open to the Bouchie Lake community outside of school hours for play and local events. Now, residents of the area have a place to use locally, without having to make the 10km drive into town.

A big applause to the voters! A proud, supportive community's hard work has paid off.