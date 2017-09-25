Chico has a barking good time running the Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club's obstacle course during the Petador Classic gold tournament at Predator Ridge Resort on Sept.24.(Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Organizers of this years' instalment of the Petador Classic are calling this years' tournament a barking success. The annual dog-friendly event, which took place at Predator Ridge Resort in Vernon on Sept.24, attracted 38 golfers, 20 scavenger hunters, 18 sponsors, and according to Carmen Lindsay, lifestyle and recreation director for Predator Ridge, one possible dog adoption through Paws it Forward - this year's recipient charity. Paws it Forward is a Kelowna-based non-profit organization that works to rescue, rehabilitate and find loving homes for dogs that have been surrendered, abused, neglected or abandoned.

Total funds raised for Paws it Forward have not yet been made final, but the numbers will be available tomorrow. Check back to find out more.

If you didn't make to the tournament, don't worry -we've got you covered. Click below to watch coverage of the event or visit The Morning Star on Facebook.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff