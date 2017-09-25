With the aid of kayakers and canoeists, nearly 200 handmade lanterns were guided down the Shuswap River as dozens of delighted families looked on from shore in Belvedere Park in Enderby Sunday evening. The stunning spectacle, organized by Jasmin Wright and Cathy Stubbington, of Runaway Moon Theatre, is known as the Floating Lantern Festival and occurs each year in conjunction with of BC Rivers Day, an annual celebration dedicated to generating public awareness about British Columbia's waterways. BC Rivers Day is typically celebrated on the last Sunday in September, when recreational clubs, conservation organizations, community groups, schools, and local governments host events across the province, making it Canada's largest river appreciation event. The lantern festival is organized in Enderby to honur the Shuswap and celebrate the wonders of the natural world.

