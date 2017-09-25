Many people don't realize that each year, Mission moms participate in a worldwide challenge – the Breastfeeding Challenge.

On Sept. 30, mothers and their children will meet at Windebank Elementary (33750 11th Ave.) at 10:30 a.m., and the feeding begins at 11 a.m.

This is an event that organizers say helps to create community support for mothers and young children. It also helps to begin successful early childhood development and not only links mothers – new and old – to resources within their community, but also to each other.

According to the Quintessence Foundation (babyfriendly.ca) "This fun event is a challenge for which geographic area (province, state or territory) has the most breastfeeding babies, as a percentage of the birthrate, 'latched on' at 11 a.m. local time."

For more information on the local event, email to missionmidwife@gmail.com.