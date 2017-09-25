You could win a two-night stay at Rowena's on the River and contribute to your community at the same time.

The Rotary Clubs of Mission are offering a chance to win a two night stay at Rowena's when you purchase your tickets to its Vintage Winter Gala prior to Oct. 13. But act quickly as Gala Chair Louise Lacerte says "tickets for this year are moving fast. If you don't win that, you will still be guaranteed an evening of fun, food and dancing at this year's gala, Nov. 24 at the Best Western Mission City Lodge."

This popular event celebrates the accomplishments of the Mission Rotary Clubs and the generous contributions of local businesses and individuals. It is also a fundraiser which will enable the Rotary Clubs to meet their goals of upcoming projects which contribute to the betterment of our communities both locally and globally.

Rotary came to Mission in 1946, and since then it has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the community from the first outdoor pool, to the tennis courts, the Mission Sports Park, Mission Hospital and Extended Care Unit, Mission Hospice, St. Joseph's Food Bank, the Carol Fest, youth camps, student scholarships, the Public Health Unit, Mission Youth (MY) House, literacy programs and most recently, Isthmus Canada and the Starfish Backpack Program which send food home with school children on weekends.

Provincially, Rotary has donated to the fire relief fund and created a library in Lax Kw'alaams First Nation Community in northern B.C. Globally, the Rotary clubs of Mission and Rotary International have funded and delivered dental treatment to over 1,000 people who would otherwise not have this care in many third world countries.

You can help Rotary continue its work in the community and beyond. Tickets for The Vintage Winter Gala are $90 and can be purchased at Rex Cox Men's Wear, World Odyssey Travel, Eventbrite or by calling Louise Lacerte 604-302-5480 or Pam Alexis 604-302-2005.