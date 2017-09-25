Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an "average day" 20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff

Who knew fuelling up could feel so good?

Vernon's Co-op members and customers helped raise $2,363 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society in support of Armstrong Regional Co-op's Fuel Good Day on Sept.19. On Fuel Good Day 10 cents from every litre of fuel purchased at each Co-op gas bar is donated to a local non-profit. While the porceed's from Vernon's sales will go to the North Okanagan Hospice Society, sales from Armstrong's gas bar will be donated to the Kindale Developmental Association, and the Salmon Arm gas bar's will go to the Hillcrest Elementary School's campaign for a new playground.

"The Armstrong Regional Cooperative is committed to serving the community and giving back, not just on this day but throughout the year," said Jason Keis, Marketing and Sales Manager of the Armstrong Regional Cooperative.

"Fuel Good Day is one of many ways we fuel our communities, whether it's by sharing profits with our members or supporting local organizations that are doing important work right here in our own backyard."

Fuel Good Day was celebrated at more than 380 Co-op Gas Bars throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwest Ontario, each supporting a selected local charitable or non- profit organization or initiative.

The combined result from across Western Canada will be released later in October.