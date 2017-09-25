  • Connect with Us

Wine tasting and running through Campbell Valley Park

<p>Wine run winners came as the Wizard of Oz. Photo courtesy Lee Murphy</p> -

Attendance was up at this year's Campbell Valley Wine run in Langley on Sunday, with about 375 participants taking part in the 15K run from High Pointe Equestrian Centre (658-200 St.) through the trails of Campbell Valley to visit local wineries.

That's 100 more than last year.

The mix of wine-tasting and running is a fund-raiser in support of Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA), a therapeutic horseback riding facility for children and adults with disabilities.

Organizers estimate the event raised more than $26,000 for PRDA, making the wine run the single biggest contributor to the facility.

This year's winners for best costume was a group that came as the classic Wizard of Oz movie, including a tin man, cowardly lion and Dorothy.

More information at cambellvalleywinerun.org.

