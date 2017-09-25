Wine run winners came as the Wizard of Oz. Photo courtesy Lee Murphy

Attendance was up at this year's Campbell Valley Wine run in Langley on Sunday, with about 375 participants taking part in the 15K run from High Pointe Equestrian Centre (658-200 St.) through the trails of Campbell Valley to visit local wineries.

That's 100 more than last year.

The mix of wine-tasting and running is a fund-raiser in support of Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA), a therapeutic horseback riding facility for children and adults with disabilities.

Organizers estimate the event raised more than $26,000 for PRDA, making the wine run the single biggest contributor to the facility.

This year's winners for best costume was a group that came as the classic Wizard of Oz movie, including a tin man, cowardly lion and Dorothy.

More information at cambellvalleywinerun.org.