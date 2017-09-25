A load of sand is dropped off by community partner Salvador to get the Kimberley Scouts sandbag fundraiser underway.

Last Friday saw the start of this season's Scouts sandbag project with the donation of three loads of sand from Salvador.

The Scouts will be bagging sand this Saturday at Resker Hall, starting at 9 a.m. to begin this season's fundraiser.

This is open to anyone who would like to meet some of our youth and participate in a youth function.

Remember, if it does not have a Scout Canada logo on the bag, it is not supporting our youth.