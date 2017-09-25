  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

PHOTO: Run for Rest

<p>Participants leave the start line in the fourth annual Run for Rest held Saturday at Mill Lake Park. The 5 km run/walk raises funds for Matthew’s House, a respite home for kids with special needs. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)</p> -

Participants leave the start line in the fourth annual Run for Rest held Saturday at Mill Lake Park. The 5 km run/walk raises funds for Matthew’s House, a respite home for kids with special needs. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 25, 2017 at 12:30 PM— updated Sep 25, 2017 at 1:01 PM

Fourth annual fundraiser held for Matthew's House in Abbotsford

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...