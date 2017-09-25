- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
PHOTO: Run for Rest
Participants leave the start line in the fourth annual Run for Rest held Saturday at Mill Lake Park. The 5 km run/walk raises funds for Matthew’s House, a respite home for kids with special needs. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Fourth annual fundraiser held for Matthew's House in Abbotsford
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.