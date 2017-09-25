HASH(0x292e334)

It's now fall, and with dropping temperatures and falling needles comes the back to school and normal work schedule routine. All over the community, after school clubs and sports groups are starting up again. One of those groups that I have the privilege to call myself a member to is the small but active local Girl Guides group.

In case you don't know, Girl Guides is a fantastic organization founded in 1910 to give girls an opportunity to push their limits and explore new things, and now has expanded into one hundred and forty five countries worldwide, with over ten million members. In Canada, Girls Guides of Canada provides groups for girls aged 5 to 18 and beyond, in positions as volunteer leaders, making Girl Guides a lifelong adventure.

I have been a Girl Guide member in this community for thirteen years now, and have done my time as a Spark, Brownie, Guide, Pathfinder, and now am in my final year as a Ranger and Trex member. As of now, Kimberley is only home to the oldest two branches, Pathfinders for girls aged 12 to 14, and Rangers for those who are between 15 and 18, as well as the adventure branch by the title of Trex for girls from 12-18. Due to a lack of leaders for the younger groups, units that we have run previously may not be going ahead this year, but we are always open to new leaders!

More to the point, these older units have had a busy summer and we want to share! Our first big trip of the summer was to Smithers, BC, for a massive camp held every 3 years in the province. This Spirit of Adventure Rendezvous, dubbed SOAR, made Smithers the home for eight Kimberley members for a week, at this amazing camp with around 2,500 other guiding sisters from across the province, the country and the world. The two days busing there and back were totally worth the expansive programs available to us. To name a few, there was archery, climbing, mountain biking, canoeing and rafting. We did service projects like dog toy building and fish on drains and arts and craft including soap stone carving, water gun painting, homemade bath and beauty crafts, nature walks and forestry talks to name a few. This was my third and final SOAR as a girl member, and as a Ranger, I did a special three day out trip, hiking in the the beautiful Babine mountains. Other Rangers spent their three days on the archery and riflery range, on a farm learning culinary skills from field to plate, rafting down the rapids of the Bulkley river, biking the mountains surrounding Smithers or one of the many other Ranger out trips. The entire week was a fantastic time, and I came home with a few more guiding friendships in my pocket, and reconnected with friends from trips I've done in the past. What is it that the Sparks say? Make new friends, keep the old.

The Kimberley Trex unit also had a few crazy adventures. Trex is a newer, adventure specific branch of guiding encouraging girls, and even the leaders to try new and amazing things. The last few years, the Kimberley Trex have been hiking focused, and we did two hikes this summer.

The first was a short overnight hike through the smoke into a local lake by the name of Baldy. We invited along the Fernie girls, and the unit taught the younger girls how to dehydrate and cook food using the camp stoves. One might say we learned to peg down tents properly after someone had to swim to rescue our attempt at a tent boat. After the hike in, a few of the girls braved the summit of Mount Baldy for a bit of extra elevation. Overall, it was a fantastic trip.

Baldy was a warm up for our second hike of the summer, a five night, six day hike in Mount Robson Provincial Park in the shadow of the highest mountain in the Canadian Rockies. We hiked, sightsaw and spent a day lounging at the toe of Robson glacier. The girls learned the importance of packing light ( we could not have made it up the massive killer hill on day two without such a skill). We explored the vast possibilities of dehydrated food, and one day we were handing out fresh baked, backcountry girl guide cookies to our fellow hikers. We had fantastic weather and we're lucky enough to have a break from the haze, setting our eyes on the ice caped top of the historical monument jutting up on our side of the Great Divide. This trip also included a night in Adolphus lake on the Jasper National Park side of the border. On the hike out, we met another Trex unit from Prince George, a few of whom I recognized from SOAR and a Guider who took me on a bike trip in Haida Gwaii two summers ago.

All these wonderful opportunities are available to girls in our community, and are possible because of the communities support. Our unit would like to extend a welcome to anyone who would like to give guiding a try, as well as a huge thank you the community for all the help. Countless bottle drives and hot dog sales and garage sales make these otherwise expensive adventures possible. Not to mention cookie sales. Every box of cookies helps to not only pay for the local units, but the province provides numerous provincial and international trips for girls and leaders alike. One trip that comes to mind is the provincially run, multi-day hike in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park planned for next summer. A few further travelling opportunities mentionable are the trips to Japan and Sweden next summer as well. Thank you cookies!

Cookies, and like I said earlier, it's fall. Fall means we have Mint cookies! We also have some Classic for my fellow chocolate and vanilla lovers out there, but we have copious amounts of the chocolate mint variety. Selling these cookies is a big help in our fundraising for the Trex unit's plan to canoe Bowron lakes next summer and our goal to try horseback riding, among other things. We will be trying to go door to door, but with so few of us we don't always make it around. You should be able to find us and our cookies next Thursday evening, the 28th at Overwaitea. We will also grace the Overwaitea doorstep the Sunday (October 1st) following with cookies and hot dogs during the day. If you want cookies and don't make it out, you can always contact our guider, Tamara, via email at tamara1@telus.net. If you have any questions about the program, want cookies or have extra bottles or want to give guiding a try, contact Tamara at 250 432-9060.

Thank you to the community of Kimberley for kindling our units, thank you to Girl Guides of Canada for being such an amazing, life changing, organization, and last but most certainly not least, to my guiding sisters and on top of it all, our two outstanding leaders, Tamara and Maureen.

Yours in Guiding, MacKenzie McLean.