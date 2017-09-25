When most people think of the Village at Gallagher's Canyon they think of a golf community, however there is another side to the community.

Along with golf, there is a thriving artistic community at Gallagher's. The amenity facilities in Gallagher's include an art studio, a pottery studio and woodwork shop so there have always been working artists in the community.

In 2002 those artists organized their first collective art show and sale and in 2012 they formally registered as the Gallagher's Canyon Art Society (GCAS).

The mandate of the GCAS is to assist residents in the pursuit of their creative endeavors, promote resident artists through organizing events for the betterment of the society and its members and provide services for residents through meetings, exhibitions, visiting artist demonstrations, workshops and support to the local community.

There has been support to local artists with ongoing art classes and workshops, complimentary workshops for art students and donations of materials and monies to Children's Development Centre Art for Autism, the Central Okanagan Hospice Association HeART Cart and to various other school art programs.

The GCAS membership includes over fifty potters, painters, wood, fibre, stain glass and jewelry artists and photographers and they will be showing off their works this coming weekend.

The public is invited to the 15th annual show and sale to be held at the Village at Gallagher's Canyon, 4360 Gallagher's Drive East, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 30 and Sunday Oct. 01.

Admission is free.