VIDEO: Strong turnout for first Brookswood Secondary car show
Turnout was good for the first Brookswood Secondary car show on Sunday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times
The first car show ever held by Brookswood Secondary School in Langley drew a solid turnout, with more than 140 cars counted early in the day Sunday.
All proceeds will support Brookswood's breakfast club program.
More to come.
