Turnout was good for the first Brookswood Secondary car show on Sunday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The first car show ever held by Brookswood Secondary School in Langley drew a solid turnout, with more than 140 cars counted early in the day Sunday.

All proceeds will support Brookswood's breakfast club program.

RELATED: Former Brookswood student hosting campaign for basketball shoes

More to come.

Facebook video

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com