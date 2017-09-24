Members of the 147 Airwolf Air Cadet Squadron at the City of Chilliwack Cenotaph before the Battle of Britain Memorial Service on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park.

Twenty-three Canadians are known to have died in the Battle of Britain. The 77th Anniversary Battle of Britain Memorial Service was held Sunday afternoon at the City of Chilliwack Cenotaph to honour those who fell along with over 100 who participated in the pivotal air battle.

The event ceremonies—which included the Royal Canadian Air Force Association 879 (Earl MacLeod) Wing, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 4, Vedder Golden Branch No. 280, Army, Navy, Air Force Veterans Unit 305 and 147 Airwolf Air Cade Squadron—started after a flypast from the Fraser Blues Formation Flying Team over Veterans Memorial Park.