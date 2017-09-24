- Home
VIDEO: Rivers Day clean-up on the Chilliwack River
Reece (right) and Arli (middle) Clegg help their mother Marla Pitcher (left) clean up garbage on the Chilliwack River Sunday morning.
Sunday's Fraser Valley Conservancy and Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society annual event included a garbage pick-up followed by a barbecue, entertainment, displays and prizes at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club.
