  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

VIDEO: Rivers Day clean-up on the Chilliwack River

<p>Reece (right) and Arli (middle) Clegg help their mother Marla Pitcher (left) clean up garbage on the Chilliwack River Sunday morning.</p> -

Reece (right) and Arli (middle) Clegg help their mother Marla Pitcher (left) clean up garbage on the Chilliwack River Sunday morning.

— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 24, 2017 at 12:30 PM— updated Sep 24, 2017 at 1:02 PM

video

Sunday's Fraser Valley Conservancy and Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society annual event included a garbage pick-up followed by a barbecue, entertainment, displays and prizes at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...