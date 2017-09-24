  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Rain doesn’t dampen Williams Lake Kidney Walk

<p>The Williams Lake Kidney Walk drew a large crowd of participants at Boitanio Park Sunday morning. LeRae Haynes photo</p> -

The Williams Lake Kidney Walk drew a large crowd of participants at Boitanio Park Sunday morning. LeRae Haynes photo

— image credit:
  • by  Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune
  •  posted Sep 24, 2017 at 12:30 PM— updated Sep 24, 2017 at 1:01 PM

By LeRae Haynes

Even the rain couldn't keep them away.

The Williams Lake Kidney Walk enjoyed a record turn out of supporters at Boitanio Park Sunday morning.

The event, which marked the 10 year anniversary of the walk for the Kidney Foundation of BC, was the first annual event to move forward in Williams Lake since the start of the wildfires in the summer.

Cool, wet fall weather in the morning greeted participants, whose spirits were not dampened by the drizzle.

Local youth Nash Overton has been a top fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation of BC and has been raising awareness and funds for kidney research for more than three years now.

Team Nash inspired many residents to get out and walk in the event.

To date the foundation has raised more than $19 million for kidney research.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...