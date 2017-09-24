Volunteers with Here We Are! Intensify Your Laugh Lines will now be out in the community. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The group is hoping to connect seniors with the programs and services offered at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

Programs at the seniors society are provided for seniors by seniors in order to enhance their well-being, reduce isolation, promote an active lifestyle encompassing socialization, encourage wellness and knowledge and provide a sense of security and friendship.

Volunteers will be out and about the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows handing out Grapevine, the senior society's newsletter, which will include a calendar of events and activities as well as a brochure on community supports and resource information.

Tickets are on sale now for an educational seminar highlighting the positive aspects of aging for seniors. The day-long event will feature speakers, vendors and activity centre information along with lunch, dessert, tea, coffee and snacks. Each registered person at the event will also receive a hot meal coupon worth $5.50 that is valid for lunch at the Maple Ridge Seniors Centre until February 2018.

Here We Are! Intensify Your Laugh Lines educational day takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at either the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre at 12150 224 St. or the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre at 19065 119B Ave..

For more information call 604-467-4993 or email info@rmssseniors.org.