Using a light-hearted approach to bringing spay and neuter awareness to the Greater Capital Region, the BCSPCA is setting up a large box of "free kittens" in the parking lot of the Village Foods in Sooke on Sunday (Sept. 24).

The concept of the project is to attract curious passersby to the box to see the kittens. When individuals look through the peepholes they will instead be presented with messages raising awareness about B.C.'s cat overpopulation problem and the importance of spaying and neutering their cats and other pets.

The BCSPCA is hoping this unique approach to advocacy will help raise awareness about the suffering of homeless and free-roaming cats and kittens in B.C.

The event runs from noon to 2 p.m.