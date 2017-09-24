- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Pro tip 4: Celebrating your successes
Nick Walker gives his pro tips on training for a marathon. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Runner Nick Walker shares his vast experience on varying workouts to maximize performance and minimize injury leading up to the biggest marathon on Vancouver Island.
RELATED: See Nick's past tips for the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon happening in Victoria Oct. 8.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.