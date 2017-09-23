Pictured above with the finished creations are volunteers (left to right) Alex Brooke, Tracey Badger, Ray Shirritt, Melanie Wilke, Kelly Hopkins, Diana Stirling (LocoLanding Adventure Park owner), Julie Weeber and Shannon Simpson (Penticton Western News group publisher).

LocoLanding staff and volunteers were at it again with a year-end donation of flower arrangements for retirement homes and community groups in Penticton.

With delivery help from the Penticton Western News, and jars donated by Joe Chwachka of Home Hardware, the group was able to create more than 170 arrangements for people to enjoy.