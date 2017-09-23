  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Random acts of flowers

<p>Pictured above with the finished creations are volunteers (left to right) Alex Brooke, Tracey Badger, Ray Shirritt, Melanie Wilke, Kelly Hopkins, Diana Stirling (LocoLanding Adventure Park owner), Julie Weeber and Shannon Simpson (Penticton Western News group publisher).</p><p>Western News photo</p> -

Pictured above with the finished creations are volunteers (left to right) Alex Brooke, Tracey Badger, Ray Shirritt, Melanie Wilke, Kelly Hopkins, Diana Stirling (LocoLanding Adventure Park owner), Julie Weeber and Shannon Simpson (Penticton Western News group publisher).

Western News photo

— image credit:
  • by  Kristi Patton - Penticton Western News
  •  posted Sep 23, 2017 at 5:30 PM— updated Sep 23, 2017 at 6:01 PM

LocoLanding staff and volunteers were at it again with a year-end donation of flower arrangements for retirement homes and community groups in Penticton.

With delivery help from the Penticton Western News, and jars donated by Joe Chwachka of Home Hardware, the group was able to create more than 170 arrangements for people to enjoy.

Related: Local businesses team up for good deed

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...