PHOTOS: AIDS Walk in Nanaimo raises money for supports
Cassie Koos and Mocha took part in the Scotiabank AIDS Walk 2017 in Nanaimo today. (KARL YU/The News Bulletin)
The annual Scotiabank AIDS Walk took place today (Sept. 23) beginning at St. Andrew's United Church in the Old City Quarter in Nanaimo.
The event raises money for AIDS Vancouver Island for prevention, support services and treatment.
Here are some images from the event.
