PHOTOS: AIDS Walk in Nanaimo raises money for supports

<p>Cassie Koos and Mocha took part in the Scotiabank AIDS Walk 2017 in Nanaimo today. (KARL YU/The News Bulletin)</p> -

  • by  Karl Yu - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  •  posted Sep 23, 2017 at 7:30 PM— updated Sep 23, 2017 at 8:00 PM

The annual Scotiabank AIDS Walk took place today (Sept. 23) beginning at St. Andrew's United Church in the Old City Quarter in Nanaimo.

The event raises money for AIDS Vancouver Island for prevention, support services and treatment.

Here are some images from the event.

