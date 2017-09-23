The Seabillys performed Maritime songs during the ”Canada in our backyard” event in the Langley City Nicomekl Floodplain trail system Saturday. The event, the first of its kind in Langley City, encouraged people to tour the trail system and learn about Canada. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The "Canada in Our Backyard" event at the Nicomekl Flood Plain trail system is underway in Langley City.

The system, which runs west-to-east between 198 Street to 208 Street allows people to walk at their own pace and visit booths along the way representing a province or territory.

Each booth provided visitors with information or an experience related to the province or territory.

For example visitors to the Newfoundland and Labrador booth were treated to live performances of Maritime songs by the Seabillys, while people attending the Alberta booth could get a close-up look at a replica skeleton of a T-Rex, which represents the fossil finds in Drumheller.

The event is on till 3 p.m. at these locations: