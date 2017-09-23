Carol Metcalfe, chair of the Langley Lodge Auxiliary, with some of the jewelry on sale at the atumn sales event fundraiser for the seniors residence in Langley City. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Organizers of the annual Langley Lodge Autumn Sales Event fundraiser were declaring it a success Saturday with a few hours yet to go.

The sale of household items, womens clothing books and jewelry at the non-profit seniors residence located at 5451 204 Street is on till 3 p.m. today

The sale generates funds for residents of the seniors centre.

More to come.