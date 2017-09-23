- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
PHOTO: Back to school BBQ
Back to school
Dayton Fraser serves out a hamburger to Bailey Sallenbach as Clearwater Secondary hosts a back to school barbeque on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Photo by Keith McNeill
By Keith McNeill
Clearwater Secondary hosts back to school barbeque
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.