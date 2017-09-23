  • Connect with Us

<p>Back to school</p><p>Dayton Fraser serves out a hamburger to Bailey Sallenbach as Clearwater Secondary hosts a back to school barbeque on Tuesday, Sept. 12.</p><p>Photo by Keith McNeill</p> -

Dayton Fraser serves out a hamburger to Bailey Sallenbach as Clearwater Secondary hosts a back to school barbeque on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

  • by  Keith McNeill - Clearwater Times
  •  posted Sep 23, 2017 at 2:30 AM— updated Sep 23, 2017 at 3:00 AM

