At the end of a long day, it can sometimes be a struggle for parents to sit down and read with their children, who may be less than co-operative.

As a parent of two boys, Jane Rylandsholm has lived that struggle.

"Kids are always different with their parents," said Rylandsholm, who has one son in Grade 6 and one in Grade 10.

But when she shows up to read with kids in the One to One Children's Literacy Program, it's a completely different story.

"I really liked it and it was really fun," said Grade 5 Hillview Elementary student Payton Brunton, who enjoyed getting to pick her own books at her own level.

Brunton is no exception.

"They are always so excited," said Rylandsholm, a five-year tutor with the program.

"With someone else teaching them, sometimes it works better."

While a nightly reading routine at home is still encouraged, some kids need a little extra help. Thanks to the One to One program, and volunteers like Rylandsholm, they get that help at school.

"It's rewarding to see them progress and get to another level," said Rylandsholm of what keeps her coming back to read with the kids at Hillview.

Brunton started the program three years when her teachers noticed she needed a bit of help.

"I wasn't that good at reading," admits the now 10-year-old.

And her parents have seen the improvements.

"Every bit helps, it's been a great program for her," said Brunton's mom. "It's so nice and she enjoys it."

But the program needs a hand, not just at Hillview, but across the Vernon School District.

"We always need help, every school," said Bonnie Hutton, district co-ordinator of One to One, which is celebrating 21 years in Vernon.

From the Okanagan Indian Band and Cherryville to both French and English tutors at Beairsto Elementary, approximately 10 volunteers per school are needed, which represent about 200 volunteers a year. There are no programs in Lavington or Lumby this year.

Lindsay Bayford is the school co-ordinator at Hillview for the program and has continually seen the benefit kids get.

"There's no stigma for it, the kids want to be part of it," said Bayford, who says time and reading at their level helps kids with literacy.

Whether you're a parent with some extra time on your hands, a grandparent or even just someone who loves to read, you can help make a difference in the lives of children by volunteering. All tutors are trained, with sessions taking place Wednesday and again on Oct. 4.

"We teach them little strategies they can use with the kids," said Hutton.

Anyone interested can contact Hutton at one2one@literacysociety.ca or call 250-275-3117. For more information on this and other Literacy Society programs visit literacysociety.ca.

The program is changing slightly and moving from three or four times a week for 12 weeks to two times a week over a 24-week period.

