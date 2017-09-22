Oh, Canada, We Sing for Thee! was performed at Chuck Mobley Theatre Tuesday night, treating the audience to an evening of entertainment with Canadian singer Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band.

The show was presented by Quesnel Live Arts and the band brought out the crowd's patriotism, performing songs by Anne Murray, Ian and Sylvia, Leonard Cohen, Celine Dion and many other acclaimed Canadian artists.

After the show a group photo was taken with Maureen Boyd, who blessed the evening with a prayer in the Carrier language.