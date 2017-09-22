Looking for something to do in Sooke this weekend?

Here's our top 5 list for the weekend.

1. Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at the corner of Otter Point and Eustace roads, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market offers fresh vegetables, baking and other goodies. There also always a demonstration or two.

2. The Seeking Salmon exhibits continues at the Sooke Region Museum. The exhibit features the lifecycle of the salmon and how the fish has influenced life in the region.

3. St. Rosa of Lima Church hosts a community garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The church is located at 2191 Townsend Rd.

4. Join CRD guest naturalist, Geoffrey Newell, and walk to Beechey Head to observe raptors during their fall migration at East Sooke Regional Park on Saturday. Meet at the kiosk in the Aylard Farm parking lot off Beecher Bay Road at 9 a.m.

5. On Sunday, Kemp Lake Music Café, 7875 West Coast Rd., hosts its weekly music jam from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 250-642-7875.