RUN FOR REST

The fourth annual Run for Rest, a 5 km run/walk to raise money for Matthew's House, is held Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at Mill Lake Park. Matthew's House is a "home away from home" to provide quality care for children with special needs. Info and registration: mattshouse.ca

BOOK LAUNCH

A launch for author Dr. John B. Toews' new book, All-Russian Mennonite Agricultural Union (1923-1927), takes place Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Mennonite Heritage Museum, 1818 Clearbrook Rd. Info: mennonitemuseum.org

TEDxABBOTSFORD

TEDxAbbotsford is held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way. The event features TEDTalks videos and live speakers. Info and tickets: tedxabbotsford.com

DRIVE 4U EVENT

Alexander Elementary holds a Ford Drive 4Ur School event on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, 2250 Lobban Rd. For every valid test drive of a vehicle at the event, Ford Canada will donate $20. The funds will go towards a piece of playground equipment in memory of a dad and parent volunteer at the school who was killed last year in Grand Prairie, Alta.

REPTILE SHOW

The BC Reptile Club holds its fall expo on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Exhibition Park, 32470 Haida Drive. Admission is $6 general, $4 for kids under 13, free for kids four and under, and $12 for a family (two adults and up to three kids under age 13). Info: bcreptileclub.ca

GERMAN SING-ALONG

A German Sing-along takes place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (corner of Ware and Marshall). All are welcome, and refreshments are served. Info: Anneliese at 604-859-0822

LEARNING PLUS

Abbotsford Learning Plus presents two classes next week in its fall series. Both sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon at Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC), 2499 McMillan Rd. The topic on Tuesday, Sept. 26 is "Centre and Periphery in Medieval Art and Thought." The topic on Thursday, Sept. 28 is "Fighting for Human Rights in a Climate of Fear." Cost per class is $5, plus the $2 ARC drop-in fee. Info: 778-808-7377 or learningplus.ca

SOCIAL CLUB

The Mission/Abbotsford Women's Social Club holds a fall social on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Mission Library, 33247 Second Ave. The club has small groups that meet days/evenings, including writers' groups, a book club, a theatre group, crafts and more. Info: missionabbysocial@hotmail.com or 604-826-7621

CITIZENSHIP PREP

A free citizenship preparation class begins Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Abbotsford Community Services (2420 Montrose Ave.). The class takes place every Wednesday until Nov. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free childcare is available with advance registration. Register by calling Jen Romero at 604-217-3055 or emailing jen.romero@abbotsfordcommunityservices.com.

WOMEN'S FEST

Women's Fest takes place Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 9:15 to 11 a.m. in the gym at Central Heights Church, 1661 McCallum Rd. The free event showcases resources available to women in the community, including English conversation groups, Bible studies, life skills classes, and community services. Info: women@centralheights.ca

OKTOBERFEST

The Abbotsford-Mission Alpen Club holds its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event includes German food. Tickets for members are $25 and $30 for guests. Reservations: 604-859-8057

COMEDY NIGHT

The Mennonite Historical Society of B.C. hosts a night of Mennonite humour with special guests Orlando Braun and Matt Falk on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Mennonite Heritage Museum (1818 Clearbrook Rd.). Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 604-853-6177.

FASHION SHOW

The Loft Salon Spa and Beauty Bar hosts a fashion show on Saturday, Sept. 30, with proceeds going to the Warm Zone, a drop-in facility for street-entrenched women. The show begins at 6 p.m. at the salon, 2547 Montvue Ave. Tickets are available for a minimum $5 donation. Info: 604-746-4303

PEER SUPPORT

Abbotsford Peer Support for Seniors (APSS) is a free service for individuals 50 and older in Abbotsford. Trained volunteers offer one-on-one listening and emotional support, guidance, empathy and information to in-need seniors. They also offer the "Good Morning Program," where interested seniors are phoned to check on their well-being. The service is available weekdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Info: 604-850-0011