Adrienne Marcus Raja helps three year-old Aura Wright create her masterpiece during the Make A Lantern drop-in workshop at the Enderby open-air market Fri. morning. The market workshop was one of seven hosted by Enderby's Runaway Moon theatre in preparation for the town's annual Floating Lantern Festival on Sunday evening starting at 7 p.m. in Belvedere Park in Enderby. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Nearly 200 brightly coloured paper lanterns are expected to dot the spectacular Shuswap River this weekend when dozens of families and individuals make their way to Belvedere Park in Enderby to kick off the annual Floating Lantern Festival Sunday evening.

Initiated 13 years ago by Runaway Moon theatre's artistic director, Cathy Stubbington, the annual spectacle is held in conjunction with B.C. Rivers Day, which falls on Sept. 24 this year.

Organizers say the festival is often on the last day of September as way to honour the Shuswap River and celebrate its beauty.

If you missed the make a lantern workshops, organizers say it's okay to bring your own, but they recommend using a battery powered tea light rather than open flame.

If you aren't the crafty type, organizers Jasmin Wright and Stubbington say come anyway and enjoy the spectacle.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

To listen to resident Heather Edwards enthusiastically describe the event, watch the video below.