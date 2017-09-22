  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Shuswap River will showcase spectacular lights

Adrienne Marcus Raja helps three year-old Aura Wright create her masterpiece during the Make A Lantern drop-in workshop at the Enderby open-air market Fri. morning. The market workshop was one of seven hosted by Enderby
Adrienne Marcus Raja helps three year-old Aura Wright create her masterpiece during the Make A Lantern drop-in workshop at the Enderby open-air market Fri. morning. The market workshop was one of seven hosted by Enderby's Runaway Moon theatre in preparation for the town's annual Floating Lantern Festival on Sunday evening starting at 7 p.m. in Belvedere Park in Enderby. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)
— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 22, 2017 at 2:06 PM— updated Sep 22, 2017 at 3:02 PM

Nearly 200 brightly coloured paper lanterns are expected to dot the spectacular Shuswap River this weekend when dozens of families and individuals make their way to Belvedere Park in Enderby to kick off the annual Floating Lantern Festival Sunday evening.

Initiated 13 years ago by Runaway Moon theatre's artistic director, Cathy Stubbington, the annual spectacle is held in conjunction with B.C. Rivers Day, which falls on Sept. 24 this year.

Organizers say the festival is often on the last day of September as way to honour the Shuswap River and celebrate its beauty.

If you missed the make a lantern workshops, organizers say it's okay to bring your own, but they recommend using a battery powered tea light rather than open flame.

If you aren't the crafty type, organizers Jasmin Wright and Stubbington say come anyway and enjoy the spectacle.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

To listen to resident Heather Edwards enthusiastically describe the event, watch the video below.

www.facebook.com

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...