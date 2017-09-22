Take a tour of the colourful “Little People” and other Quesnel street art during Culture Days. Observer file photo

What better way to discover the diversity of Quesnel's art and culture than to become involved in our province's seventh annual Culture Days?

On Sept. 29-30,various members of the community are contributing to the celebration in locations all around Quesnel.

On Friday, elementary schools will participate in a sidewalk chalk challenge, allowing children to use school grounds as a canvas to express themselves.

All of us are aware of the "Little People" fire hydrants that colour the sidewalks of our streets. This truly unique touch to our town makes for an entertaining self-guided tour, allowing for a closer look at the little characters and an enjoyable hunt for children of all ages.

Maps of the "Little People" are available at the Visitor Centre and the Quesnel & District Arts & Recreation Centre.

The Quesnel Museum, one of the city's oldest gems, is opening its doors with free admission for everyone Friday and Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The museum is offering educational, hands-on activities including scavenger and clue hunts, an exploration of vintage equipment and fun crafts for children.

The Quesnel Art Gallery is scheduled to present Leaves in the Wind, a display of paintings and carvings by artists Anna Ashcroft and Joan Ramsey Harker on Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the gallery is also providing a space for artists and art enthusiasts to have a hand at their own visual art project.

To finish off on Friday, Maeford Place has scheduled an hour of Canadian music. Guests are welcome to bring their own instruments and join in on a classic sing-along. Seats are limited, so if you're interested in taking part you can reserve a spot with Colleen at 250-747-2207.

Our weekly Quesnel Farmers' Market is always a hive of activity and local vendors. Kick off the second half of Culture Days with a visit to the market. Visitors are sure to experience several of Quesnel's diverse artists and delicious food selections, all while enjoying a musical performance by Correlieu's very own jazz band.

On Saturday between 12 and 2 p.m., break for lunch at Bliss Cafe. To contribute to the festivities, the shop is setting up the patio with some local musical entertainment. Come enjoy the much loved-food, coffee and home-grown atmosphere with the accompaniment of a musical performance.

Lastly, there is nothing like a harvest festival to celebrate the culture of the Cariboo. The Bouchie Lake Community Store is setting up its third annual festival on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The festival will include a pumpkin pie contest, pet pageant and parade, the great squash weigh-in and much more.

Quesnel's culture and history is yours to enjoy. Get out there and explore it.