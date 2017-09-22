  • Connect with Us

Brookswood Secondary hosts first car show fundraiser

  •  posted Sep 22, 2017 at 1:31 PM— updated Sep 22, 2017 at 2:01 PM

Students at Brookswood Secondary School are hosting their very first car show fundraiser this Sunday (Sept. 24).

The event will happen rain or shine on the school's front field (20902 37A Ave.) and will feature many hotrod cars, along with live music from the school's jazz band. There will be burgers available at the concession stand, T-shirts for sale, 50/50 and raffle draws, and a pancake breakfast for participants in the morning.

All proceeds will support Brookswood's breakfast club program.

Those wanting to participate with their car are asked to arrive between 7 and 10 a.m. Cost is $10 per vehicle. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

Public entry is by donation (minimum $3) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more details, visit their Facebook page.

