What says fall like a warm, gooey cinnamon bun? With glaze, without glaze, with raisins, with almond slices — everyone has their favourite way to eat them.

Here's our list of the Top 5 places in the Cowichan Valley to get this sinful treat:

1. Saison Bakery in North Cowichan

2. Pioneer House in Cowichan Bay

3. Old Town Bakery in Ladysmith

4. Tin Cup coffee shop in Duncan

5. Chemainus Bakery and Deli in Chemainus

6. Utopia Bakery in Chemainus

Yes, that's six. But we couldn't cut any of them. What's your favourite place to get a cinnamon bun in Cowichan? Is it on our list?