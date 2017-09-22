Ten-year-old Nash Overton (left) pictured here with his sisters Halle, 5, and Reese, 9, along with their parents Gerald and Fallon are part of the Team Nash fundraisers supporting the Williams Lake Kidney Walk that is taking place in Boitanio Park this Sunday, Sept. 24 starting at 10 a.m. The walk raises awareness about kidney disease, which Nash has been fighting since the age of two, and funds for research conducted by Kidney Foundation of Canada, B.C. and Yukon Branch. Photo submitted

The annual Williams Lake Kidney walk takes place this Sunday, Sept. 24 starting at 10 a.m. in Boitanio Park.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. The walk is an easy 2.5 kilometres around the park say past participants.

"Kidney disease directly affects members of my family and of course many others in the community," says Jaime MacDonald who is organizing the walk for the second year in a row.

"A diagnosis of kidney disease changes everyone's life – the person with the disease, their family, friends, co-workers. Hosting the walk is a great way to help out and fundraise for the Kidney Foundation. Even if we don't raise as much money, raising awareness (about kidney disease) still makes a huge contribution."

MacDonald said the Kidney Walk is an opportunity for patients on dialysis, organ transplant recipients, their families, living donors, the medical community and the public to come together to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and organ donation.

Currently, one in 10 Canadians live with kidney disease.

This year marks 10 years of walks for the BC Kidney Foundation

Last year more than $25,000 was raised at the Williams Lake Kidney Walk.

In addition to the walk, there will be an online Bid and Give with donations coming from local small businesses

Williams Lake is one of the top fundraisers in B.C. this year for the foundation, with Team Nash led by young Nash Overton being the top local fundraiser.

Registration for the walk opens at 9 a.m. with the walk going from 10 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Sept. 24. Water and snacks will be available, and the event will go rain or shine.