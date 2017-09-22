The South Cariboo Garlic Festival takes place in Lac La Hache Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24.

It may not all be garlic, but musical entertainment, carnival games, a bouncy castle, clowns, pony rides, face painting, cotton candy, and more are all part of the South Cariboo Garlic Festival taking place in Lac La Hache this weekend.

The KidZone with all that entertainment is hosted by the Marie Sharpe Elementary School PAC.

The fun will also include garlic peeling and eating contests for both kids and adults at noon on Saturday, Sept. 23 near the stage where all the entertainment is happening.

Musical entertainment on stage begins at 1 p.m. Saturday with Farmer the Band.

Sunday's musical entertainment starts with a church service at 9:30 a.m. and includes gospel singing at 11 a.m. with Elvis tribute artist Steve Elliott.

Two Tone duo Dave Hammar and Peter Thorne along with Saenger and Thorne fill out the musical entertainment over the lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m. .

Elliott returns to the stage again at 1 p.m. with Eloise Hobi, a talented young local singer who is just 10 years old.

Then at 2 p.m. Sunday, Elliott brings his Elvis Rock 'N Roll show to life.

The pony rides are being provided by the 108 stables and ELS Equine Rescue.

In-between all that activity people can wonder between some 44 vendors selling everything from dried soup mix to jewellery, books, handmade soap, clothing, handmade purses and quilts, pickles, vegetables, children's clothing, novelty items, log furniture, maple syrup, curry mixes and specialty meat products.

But at the heart of it all is garlic with numerous vendors selling fresh garlic, planting garlic, garlic inspired sauces, specialty garlic foods, pickled garlic scapes, Italian garlic, Red Russian garlic, Ukrainian Garlic and so much more.

And to top it all off there will be lots of food vendors on site with meal options for lunch or a take-home dinner.

The festival grounds are open Saturday Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking is available.

Admission is $5 for adults which covers both days of entertainment. Children under age 12 get in free.

Overnight parking is not permitted and pets are also not permitted on site.