Crews clearing Mount Hays
Crews have been working to clear the landslide on Mount Hays since Sept. 22. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)
Excavation crews are currently working to clean up the landslide on Mount Hays and restore access to the mountain's summit.
Prince Rupert contractor Storey's Excavating began work on Sept. 21, removing debris from the road and transporting it down the mountain.
Work is expected to take a few more days. Once the road has been cleared, the crew will assess how to construct proper drainage before reopening access.
