(From left to right) Coun. Jeannie Kanakos, CAO George Harvie, Mayor Lois Jackson, MP Carla Qualtrough and Coun. Heather King cut the ribbon at the official opening for the new synthetic turf field at North Delta’s Mackie Park.

North Delta's synthetic turf field at Mackie Park is officially open for sport.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, community members and local dignitaries were present at the field for its official unveiling, including Delta MP Carla Qualtrough, Delta Mayor Lois Jackson, councillors Heather King and Jeannie Kanakos, and Delta CAO George Harvie.

"Delta is extremely fortunate. We have strong support and partnerships with our community projects and events." said Jackson.

The synthetic turf field replacement, which cost just over $1 million, started last July. It included a number of upgrades to the field, such as expanded goal storage areas, covered seating, the addition of shock padding below the synthetic surface for increase fall protection, heavier gauge chain-link fencing, improvements to drainage and, of course, new a playing surface.

The field at Mackie Park was the first in Delta made of synthetic turf. Since opening in 2002, it has seen more than 30,000 hours of scheduled use, Jackson said. The replacement represents a "significant reinvestment in North Delta's recreational sports infrastructure, ensuring further decades or more of community use," she said.

The field is used by four major sport groups: SurDel Soccer, North Delta Youth Soccer, North Delta Men's Soccer, and Delta Lacrosse.

The replacement was funded in part by the federal government's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, which provided $500,000 towards the project.

"Usually I get to announce funding before the project gets underway. So today it's actually a great treat for me to be here, because we actually see the results of the funding," said Qualtrough.

"I can tell you that sport will always be the number one thing in my heart," Qualtrough said. The former Paralympian moved to the public service and procurement portfolio in early September from her former position as minister of sport and persons with disabilities.

"This particular announcement holds special meaning to me," she added. "As much as we wanted to have parties and celebrations, we wanted people to look back on this year and actually feel it in their communities on an ongoing basis."